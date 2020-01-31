5.4-magnitude quake strikes Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the weather agency said Tuesday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 10:36 a.m. local time, was located at a latitude of 43.4 degrees north and longitude of 146.0 degrees east.

The quake occurred at a depth of 100 km, the agency also said.

The weather agency has not issued a tsunami warning or advisories as a result of the quake that logged 4 and 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in some areas of Hokkaido Prefecture, the JMA said.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Japan’s nuclear watchdog or power companies have not, as yet, issued any warnings about irregularities or abnormalities at the Tomari Nuclear Power Plant, the only nuclear power plant in Hokkaido, located in the town of Tomari in the Furuu District.

The plant is operated by Hokkaido Electric Power Company.