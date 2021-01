NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 38 km SSW of Jurm, Afghanistan at 20:02:45 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 191.67 km, was initially determined to be at 36.529 degrees north latitude and 70.738 degrees east longitude. Enditem