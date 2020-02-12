5 Afghan militants killed in own mine blast in N. Afghanistan

SARI PUL, Afghanistan, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Five Taliban militants were killed as their mine exploded prematurely in Afghanistan’s northern Sari Pul province on Sunday, an army statement said here.

According to the statement, five insurgents were going to plant a mine on a road in Daraband village of Sayad district early Sunday morning but the device exploded accidentally killing all the five on the spot.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of the relatively troubled Sari Pul province have not made comments on the report yet.