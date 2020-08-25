5 brutal poll verdicts from teenagers on the Tories after exams fiasco

A brutal poll has exposed the scale of teenagers’ anger over this summer’s exam fiasco.

Survation surveyed 1,043 16-to-18-year-olds online on Wednesday and Tuesday for the Daily Mirror.

And the results are grim for the government – which U-turned and scrapped hundreds of thousands of “downgraded” A-levels and GCSEs at the start of the week.

Despite the U-turn throwing a lifeline to teenagers, they said Gavin Williamson should resign over the fiasco and it had made them less likely to vote Tory.

And they gave short shrift to the Education Secretary’s attempts to blame exams regulator Ofqual.

Here are 5 things we discovered from the poll.

Some 48% blamed the Government for the debacle and just 28% said exams regulator Ofqual was responsible.

One in 10 said neither was to blame and 14% did not know.

63% said the Government handled the scandal badly – including 36% who believed it was handled “very badly”.

Some 44% of teenagers thought embattled Tory Education Secretary Gavin Williamson should resign, with just 18% saying he should not quit.

Nearly two in five – 38% – did not know.

Nearly half – 49% – said the exams crisis had a negative impact on their mental health.

31% said it had not had a negative impact and the rest didn’t know.

Female students were more likely to say it’d taken a toll on their mental health (55%) than male students (44%).

A whopping 55% of the youngsters said the education system benefits the more comfortably-off.

By comparison just 11% said it benefits the poorest more than the richest.

But by a small margin the teenagers said private schools shouldn’t be abolished. 37% said they should, but 45% said they should not.

The Tories could pay a political price for the misery inflicted on youngsters – who will soon be of legal age to vote.

Some 45% of those questioned said the crisis made them less likely to vote Tory at a future general election. Only 18% said they would be more likely to vote Conservative as a result.

Of course, young people are mostly not natural Tories.

When it came to who they were most likely to vote for, 42% opted for Labour and just 15% for the Conservatives.

The Greens were picked by 5% and the Lib Dems by just 4%.

Some 29% were undecided.

When results were weighted towards those most likely to vote and undecideds were stripped out, a huge 61% backed Labour and 20% the Tories.