5 cases of new coronavirus confirmed in U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Five people in the United States, all of whom visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, have been infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), said an official of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday.

The fifth identified case came from the western U.S. state of Arizona, said Nancy Messonier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

The other four travel-related infections of 2019-nCoV were identified earlier in the U.S. states of California, Illinois, and Washington.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement that there is “no immediate threat to the general public,” and local people can “continue to engage in their regular activities.”

The CDC also said in a statement on Sunday that “the immediate risk to the U.S. general public is low at this time.”