5 FETO terror suspects were apprehended in Turkey as they attempted to flee to Greece.

Turkey apprehends five FETO terror suspects who were attempting to flee to Greece.

Terrorist suspects were apprehended in two separate incidents in Edirne’s northwestern province.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Security sources said on Tuesday that five suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were apprehended in northwestern Turkiye while attempting to flee to Greece.

The National Defense Ministry said on Twitter that four of the suspects were apprehended in the Edirne province, along with two more people who were also attempting to flee to Greece.

In the province of Edirne, another FETO suspect was arrested.

The failed coup of July 15, 2016, was orchestrated by FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 were injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of orchestrating a long-running campaign of infiltration into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, in order to overthrow the government.