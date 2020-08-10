5 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — A blast triggered by an improvised explosive device hit a government vehicle in Pakistan’s southwest Chaman city of Balochistan province on Monday, leaving at least five people dead and 15 others injured, police said.

A station house officer in Chaman told local media that the vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) came under attack near the Mall Road area of Chaman, bordering Afghanistan.

However, the official did not confirm if any ANF personnel were killed or injured in the explosion.

The powerful blast shattered the windows of nearby buildings, said the local reports, adding that several motorcycles and cars parked in the area were also damaged due to the impact of the blast.

Police officials said that the bomb was planted in a motorbike parked near the vehicle and it was detonated with a remote-controlled device.

Rescue teams, police and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital where several among the injured are in critical condition.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.

Taking notice of the incident, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast and prayed for the recovery of those injured, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office. Enditem