5 killed, 20 injured in head-on collision between two vehicles in India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — At least five people were killed and 20 others injured Tuesday in a head-on collision between a car and a van in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The accident took place near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, about 555 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

“Early today five people lost their lives in a road accident near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district,” a police official said. “The accident occurred when a car and a van had a head-on collision.”

According to police, all the five people inside the car were killed on spot, while 20 people inside the van were injured.

“The injured were immediately removed to a nearest medical facility,” the police official said.

Deadly road accidents are common in India, which are often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An official report says an average of 400 deaths take place every day in India due to road accidents.