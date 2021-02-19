5 killed, 25 injured in bus-trailer collision in Pakistan’s Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — A collision between a bus and a trailer on Thursday left five people dead and 25 others injured in Attock district in eastern Punjab province, local media reported.

According to media reports, the accident occurred when the over-speeding trailer collided with the passenger bus coming from the opposite direction on the road.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and transferred the injured to a local hospital. Several people of the injured were in critical condition.

Police said the deadly crash was due to over-speeding and negligence of the trailer driver, adding that an investigation was launched into the accident.

On Wednesday, at least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a passenger van-truck collision in Khushab district of Punjab province. Enditem