5 killed after under-construction building collapses in Indian capital

NEW DELHI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — At least five people including four children were killed Saturday after an under-construction two-storey building collapsed in Indian capital New Delhi, officials said.

According to officials, a coaching class was going on in the building located at Bhajanpura area, and many students were inside the building at the time of the accident.

“We have rescued 13 people mostly children and out of them, five succumbed,” Chief of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said. “Four were students and the fifth one we are not able to ascertain whether he was the owner of the building or a teacher at the coaching class.”

Officials said the under-construction building collapsed at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Authorities have rushed seven fire trucks and firemen to the spot to carry out searches in the debris.

It was not immediately known what caused the building to collapse.

Deadly accidents due to failing infrastructure is not uncommon in India. Construction experts blame the lax administration and corruption for flouting building rules that often result in using poor quality materials, inadequate supervision, and poor safety standards.