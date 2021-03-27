5 killed in building collapse in Egypt’s capital

CAIRO, March 27 (Xinhua) — Five persons were killed and 24 others injured Saturday in a building collapse in Egypt’s capital Cairo, according to a statement by the Cairo Governorate.

The accident took place Saturday at dawn when a 10-story building collapsed in the al-Salam neighborhood, east of Cairo, according to the statement.

Civil protection forces and rescue teams are still searching for people under the debris of the collapsed building.

An engineering committee has been formed to inspect the adjacent buildings for the safety of the residents, the statement said. Enditem