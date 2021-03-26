5 killed in firing in northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (Xinhua) — Five people were killed and at least seven others injured in a firing in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday, police officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Gilgit Mirza Hassan told media that unidentified gunmen opened fire at a passenger van near a bridge in Naltar area of the region. Women and children were on board the vehicle when it came under attack.

The passenger van was on its way to Naltar Bala from Gilgit, according to the reports, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

More contingent of police had been dispatched to the area and a search operation was underway to arrest the attackers. Police are also investigating the motives behind the attack.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet. Enditem