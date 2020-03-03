5 killed in three-vehicle collision in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Xinhua) — Five killed, two others sustained serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Vanderbiljpark in Gauteng on Sunday night, according to paramedics.

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring told Xinhua on Monday when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that three vehicles were involved in the collision.

“Paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 11 p.m. to find two light motor vehicles on the side of the road while another vehicle in the middle of the road,” he said.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found four patients lying trapped inside one of the light motor vehicles. Three of the entrapped patients had already succumbed to the numerous injuries while the fourth was in a critical condition,” Meiring said.

“Rescue Services had to use specialized tools to free the critically injured woman from the vehicle. Unfortunately, during the extrication, the woman succumbed to her injuries,” he said, adding that there was also a pregnant woman believed to be eight months dead after being sent to hospital.

The cause of the accident was still being investigated.

Meiring said, “The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”