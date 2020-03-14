5-NCAAB Results

Mar 12 (OPTA) – Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Michigan Wolverines at Rutgers Scarlet Knights postponed St. John’s Red Storm at Creighton Bluejays postponed Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips postponed Virginia Commonwealth Rams at Massachusetts Minutemen postponed Texas Tech Red Raiders at Texas Longhorns postponed Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles postponed Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers postponed South Florida Bulls at UCF Knights postponed Sacramento State Hornets at Eastern Washington Eagles postponed Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes postponed Oklahoma State Cowboys at Kansas Jayhawks postponed North Carolina State at Duke Blue Devils postponed Wolfpack Butler Bulldogs at Providence Friars postponed Miami (OH) RedHawks at Northern Illinois Huskies postponed Tulane Green Wave at Connecticut Huskies postponed Cal State Fullerton Titans at Cal State Northridge postponed Matadors Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks postponed Chicago State Cougars at New Mexico State Aggies postponed Montana State Bobcats at Portland State Vikings postponed UC Riverside Highlanders at UC Santa Barbara Gauchos postponed Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans postponed UMKC Kangaroos at Grand Canyon Antelopes postponed Northwestern State Demons at Sam Houston State Bearkats postponed La Salle Explorers at Davidson Wildcats postponed Morgan State Bears at Bethune Cookman Wildcats postponed Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons postponed Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio State Buckeyes postponed Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Mean Green postponed Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Cavaliers postponed DePaul Blue Demons at Villanova Wildcats postponed Kansas State Wildcats at Baylor Bears postponed Niagara Purple Eagles at Rider Broncs postponed Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies postponed Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Northern Colorado Bears postponed Florida International at Charlotte 49ers postponed Golden Panthers Temple Owls at Southern Methodist postponed Mustangs Fordham Rams at Duquesne Dukes postponed Coppin State Eagles at Norfolk State Spartans postponed Lamar Cardinals at Nicholls State Colonels postponed Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions postponed Long Beach State 49ers at UC Irvine Anteaters postponed California Golden Bears at UCLA Bruins postponed Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals postponed West Virginia Mountaineers at Oklahoma Sooners postponed Syracuse Orange at Louisville Cardinals postponed Cal State Bakersfield at UT-Rio Grande Valley postponed Roadrunners Vaqueros Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks postponed Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates postponed UAB Blazers at Western Kentucky postponed Hilltoppers Quinnipiac Bobcats at Monmouth Hawks postponed East Carolina Pirates at Memphis Tigers postponed Idaho State Bengals at Montana Grizzlies postponed Marshall Thundering Herd at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs postponed UC Davis Aggies at Hawaii Warriors postponed Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils postponed Utah Valley Wolverines at Seattle Redhawks postponed