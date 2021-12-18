5 new details about Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie, from the bombshell move to the doomed romance

Gabby Petito documentary: 5 new details about Brian Laundrie’s relationship, from the bombshell move to the doomed romance

Gabby Petito and her tragic relationship with Brian Laundrie are the subject of a new documentary that was just released.

The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media, an hour-long documentary, premiered on Peacock on Friday, months after the 22-year-old vlogger went missing and captivated the nation.

Gabby’s parents and step-parents open up about the months leading up to their daughter’s murder in the documentary.

From the start of Gabby and Brian’s relationship to a whirlwind engagement and a mother’s warning, we’ve compiled some of the most shocking revelations below.

Gabby and Brian met in high school in Blue Point, New York, and were just friends at first, according to Gabby’s mother Nichole Schmidt and stepfather.

“They were in the same group of friends in school, [had]similar interests, liked to do things together, and [were]both artistic,” Jim explained.

“They started dating after the first road trip, when they took the car to California,” Nichole added.

“When they left, they were kind of friends.”

They reconnected and began dating.

She was ecstatic.”

When asked about Brian, Nichole and Jim Schmidt said he was a nice, polite young man who came to their house on a regular basis.

“When Brian came to my house, he was very polite and kind,” Nichole said.

“I saw nothing in him that concerned me in the least.”

There are no red flags.”

Brian was “respectful,” according to Jim, and even made an effort to talk to Gabby’s younger siblings and color with them.

According to Gabby’s mother, when Brian’s parents, Roberta and Chris Laundrie, decided to relocate to North Port, Florida in 2020, Gabby asked Brian if she could join them.

“When she and Brian first started dating, he said, ‘I’m moving to Florida,’ and she said, ‘Can I come with you?'” Nichole said in the documentary.

“She didn’t have any issues with it.”

She had no apprehensions about relocating to a different state.”

According to a journalist quoted in the documentary, when the couple moved to Florida, they reportedly lived with Brian’s parents, who treated Gabby “like a daughter.”

Gabby and Brian got engaged in July 2020, after 15 months of dating.

Gabby wrote on Instagram at the time, “Brian asked me to marry him, and I said yes! You make life feel unreal, and every day is such a dream with you!”

Jim, Gabby’s stepfather, expressed his joy over the young couple.

“As a dad, you’re like, okay, that’s great, you can relax a little bit.”

You’re content…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.