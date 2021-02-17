5 people killed in Kenya road accident

NAIROBI, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Five people were killed in a road accident in western Kenya on Tuesday, the police confirmed.

Rarieda Sub-County police commander Evelyn Cherotich said the incident involved a commuter minibus locally known as matatu and a truck which were travelling in different directions before colliding a head-on.

“Those injured have been rushed to hospital. We have launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident,” Cherotich said on the phone.

A local resident said the truck was heading towards the city of Kisumu and tried to overtake another vehicle when it hit the oncoming matatu.

The incident comes barely a week after 12 people were killed along a busy highway in northwest Kenya.

Kenya’s road safety enforcers have blamed increased road fatalities on overspeeding and drunk driving.

An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents annually despite concerted efforts by the state and the private sector to promote safety on the highways, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority. Enditem