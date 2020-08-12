5 Philippine sailors test positive for COVID-19 in south China

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Five Philippine crew members of a ship have tested positive for COVID-19 in south China’s Guangdong Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

Customs authorities in the city of Zhuhai conducted nucleic acid tests on 20 crew members of a Hong Kong-registered ship docked at a container port in Zhuhai on Sunday, said the city’s COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Five of them were found positive and allowed temporary entry into Zhuhai where they were sent to the designated hospital for treatment on Monday, the agency said.

The rest of the crew members are under observation after the ship moved to the anchorage area.

The vessel and the port have been disinfected. Enditem