5 police officers, 10 militants killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, March 26 (Xinhua) — At least five police officers and 10 Taliban militants were killed during clashes in two Afghan provinces on Wednesday night, authorities said on Thursday.

In northern Kunduz province, five police officers were killed, three wounded and six went missing after Taliban militants attacked a security checkpoint in Nawabad locality of Imam Sahib district, Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, chairman of the provincial council, told Xinhua.

Several militants were also killed and wounded during the clashes that have lasted for hours in northern part of the province, he noted.

In the western Ghor province, Taliban militants stormed several security forces positions in Dawaltyar district, but the security forces backed by the Afghan Air Force responded to the attack, killing 10 Taliban militants and injuring several others, army’s Zafar 207 Corps said in a statement.

“Among the killed militants was Qari Raouf, Taliban shadow district chief for Ghor’s Lal Wa Sarjangal district,” the statement said.

The security forces also found six AK-47 guns and a heavy gun after the fighting, the statement added.