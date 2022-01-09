5 police officers in Portugal have been suspended following allegations of migrant worker torture.

Five police officers in Portugal have been suspended for allegedly torturing migrant workers.

Military police officers were allegedly harassing migrants at random, according to video evidence.

OVIEDO (Spain) –

According to the Portuguese news agency Lusa, five of the seven Portuguese military police officers accused of humiliating, kidnapping, and torturing migrant workers were temporarily suspended on Friday.

The officers of the GNR (National Republican Guard) are accused of 33 crimes against immigrants, the majority of whom are from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The alleged abuse took place in Odemira, a municipality that relies on migrant workers from Asia to harvest crops.

Last spring, Odemira was also in the news for a major COVID-19 outbreak that brought attention to the migrants’ poor living conditions, which Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa described as “a flagrant violation of human rights.”

To make matters worse, video evidence filmed by the accused and broadcast by CNN Portugal and TVI suggests a group of military police officers harassing migrants at random.

In 2019, cops forced a victim to inhale pepper spray through a fake alcohol meter while laughing and insulting him, according to one of the videos.

In another video, police strike migrants’ hands with rulers while forcing them to do pushups.

Other images show officers slapping one victim and bleeding another.

When the story first broke in late December, Portugal’s military police force said it had previously detained five officers for assaults on Indonesians in 2018.

It also confirmed that three of the seven people charged in the latest scandal had previously been convicted of similar crimes.

Both the prime minister and the president of Portugal have stated that justice will be served this time.

Organizations such as SOS Racismo, on the other hand, claim that this is not an isolated incident.

In a statement, the organization cited the case of Ihor Homeniuk, who was beaten to death by police in a Lisbon airport, as well as the deaths of two other men in a Lisbon prison.

“Security forces cannot be used by far-right groups and organized militias to attack immigrants.”

Xenophobia, abuse, and police brutality will not be tolerated.”

The other two accused military police officers, according to CNN Portugal, have yet to be notified.