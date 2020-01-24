5 sentenced to prison in Mexico for migrant trafficking

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Five men were sentenced to six and a half years in prison for trafficking 785 undocumented migrants in cargo trucks, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Wednesday.

Two of them were convicted of transporting 396 migrants and three of transporting 389 migrants, it said.

They were arrested in June during an operation on roads in the Veracruz states.

In the later half of 2019, Mexican authorities arrested 276 people for trafficking migrants with cargo trucks, buses or automobiles, according to a report by the National Immigration Institute.

The mostly Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violent crime were charged up to 5,600 U.S. dollars per person to be taken to the U.S. border, said the Interior Ministry.