5 teenagers have been charged in the armed carjacking of a Pennsylvania congresswoman.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five teenagers were charged on Thursday after a vehicle belonging to US Representative Tim Kaine was stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia.

According to police, Mary Gay Scanlon was discovered in Delaware.

Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was discovered in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles from Philadelphia, on Wednesday night, according to Delaware State Police.

According to police, the five were apprehended as they attempted to flee.

Scanlon, a Democrat, was walking to her parked vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. after a meeting in the city’s FDR Park.

Two armed men demanded her keys on Wednesday, according to the police.

According to police, she handed them over, and one of them drove away in the car while the other followed in a dark sport utility vehicle.

Lauren Cox, Scanlon’s spokesperson, stated that she was unharmed physically.

The vehicle was also taken with several personal and work items, according to police.

According to police, the armed carjacking in Philadelphia was carried out by a 19-year-old man.

The FBI was notified and he was handed over to them.

Three males, ages 13, 15, and 16, and a 14-year-old female were charged with receiving stolen property.

Resisting arrest and criminal mischief were also charges against the 15-year-old.

Because they are minors, their names have not been released.

According to police, all of the juveniles were released to their parents or guardians, with the exception of a 15-year-old who was taken to a detention center.

The suspects are all residents of Wilmington, Delaware.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Scanlon, whose district includes parts of south Philadelphia and Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns about the park’s ongoing development plans.

According to Scanlon’s office, she thanked city police for their quick response, as well as her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington, for collaborating with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled” to learn of the congresswoman’s “violent crime,” describing her as a friend and colleague.

In a Twitter post, he said, “My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city,” Kenney said. “Unfortunately, that hasn’t always been the case this year.”

“It’s both disheartening and vexing that…

