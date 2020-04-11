5 World War II Lessons for Coronavirus Response

By Denis Bedoya 

In the past few weeks, as the scale of the Covid 19 pandemic has become clearer, journalists, politicians and economists have drawn analogies to World War II. The extent of the challenge and the extent of the economic turmoil invite these comparisons, as does the experience of common victims to fight a common enemy.

The Second World War offers valuable lessons for the current moment. But when many people imagine the economy of World War II, they think about how it worked in 1944 and 1945, when early problems were solved and war production peaked. Until then, large and small industries had joined the war effort: washing machine manufacturers made artillery shells. Vacuum cleaner manufacturers made bomb safeguards. Tanks, airplanes and anti-aircraft guns rolled off assembly lines on which cars had once been made. American industry produced more than 96,000 aircraft in 1940 alone – a 26-fold increase over the 3,611 aircraft produced in 1940. In its heyday, official military history attributes American war production to “virtually determining the outcome of the war.”

However, the current state of the coronavirus pandemic is much more like the dark months after Pearl Harbor, when US leaders faced the daunting task of transforming the US economy virtually overnight than the triumphant past few years.





Workers assemble the tail fuselage of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach, California, around 1942.

Then as now, every day was important. In the early months of 1942, senior US officials feared that America could lose the war due to lack of equipment before it had a chance to fight it. Her primary goal was to change the economy as quickly as possible.

“It was clear that all of our plans had to be revolutionized to meet the immediate needs of a crisis as explosive as the bombs dropped on Pearl Harbor,” wrote Donald Nelson Arsenal of democracy. “It was no longer about guns and butter; the weapons would have come first. ”

Her experience still has lessons for policy makers today. Here are five of them.

1) Centralization and coordination of government purchases of medical equipment, including personal protective equipment

Without effective coordination, states and the federal government have waged bidder wars for urgently needed medical devices. Deliveries to states were confiscated, resulting in costly efforts such as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to deliver 1 million N95 masks to Massachusetts. There is chaos as hospitals try to overcome the confusion of disrupted supply chains. President Trump insists that the federal government is “not a shipping agent”, but in fact such coordination is precisely the role of the federal government.

The United States had a similar problem in World War I when purchasing was decentralized. Different branches of the military, including numerous branches of the army, competed with each other for orders. This led to production delays and increased prices for critical deliveries.

During the Second World War, Franklin Delano Roosevelt created the War Production Board. Decisions about what equipment was needed were made by the military, but the board oversaw and coordinated all war production. His original role was to get production going in sufficient quantities, previously unthinkable, and to set up new supply chains to ensure that the materials got into the right hands.

For relatively simple production orders, the board published the production requirements for the required goods and made it easier to compare the products with interested companies. The more complex and difficult orders were sent to the large, established companies with the greatest expertise in relevant production processes.

However, the role of the board didn’t decrease once production got underway. Rather, the focus was on ensuring that scarce resources were optimally allocated. Since it takes some time for suppliers to expand production to meet demand, the ramp-up of war production quickly led to short-term shortages.

The War Production Board was subject to both extensive public scrutiny and congressional oversight by the Truman Committee. The appellate body heard complaints from business and union leaders, members of Congress, and state and local politicians. Because the requirements were set by the military, procurement decisions were largely apolitical. Researchers Paul Rhode, James Snyder Jr., and Koleman Strumpf found no evidence that contract awarding was systematically influenced by political factors in World War II.

There are clear parallels to today’s war against the corona virus. Without a clear central agency that places orders for critical medical and personal protective equipment and sells finished products where they are most needed, the United States risks a mess of delays, inefficiencies, and unnecessary price increases, such as during World War II.

A drastic increase in the range of tests, protective equipment and medical equipment available will reduce the incentive for politically motivated equipment assignments. Strict monitoring by Congress and the media, a transparent dispute resolution process, and isolation from political pressures – ideally based on the judgments of medical and healthcare professionals – can help ensure that procurement coordination in this crisis affects everyone States and places.

2) Reuse existing institutions and use existing expertise

After Pearl Harbor, policy makers faced the need to change the economy quickly. American politicians feared that the war could be lost before it started, so speed was paramount. A key element in the transition to a war economy was the decision-making process by decision-makers to transform existing institutions instead of creating entirely new ones.

Donald Nelson, chairman of the War Production Board, left buying and sourcing decisions to the armed forces and used the board for administration and coordination. This was one of his most controversial decisions, but it was the right choice for two reasons – at least for the early stages of the war.

First, every day was important in 1942 and 2020. Keeping purchasing and procurement in the hands of the agencies that previously made these decisions saved valuable time and enabled a faster start to production.



A large white building: A B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft under construction at the Lockheed plant in Burbank, California, around 1942.

A B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft under construction at the Lockheed plant in Burbank, California, around 1942.

Second, only trained military officers had the expertise to assess whether specialty products such as airplanes, tanks, and radar met quality standards and met military requirements. Nelson realized that a civilian agency could not keep up with the military’s expertise in determining such technical details.

Depression employment offices were also repurposed for the war. When unemployment fell sharply in the early 1940s, the U.S. Employment Service switched from coordinating unemployment services to adapting workers to jobs in war production and helping employers find replacements for those joining the military.

The lessons for today are clear: while the United States needs centralized coordination for the purchase of key devices, specific procurement decisions – the specifications and requirements for medical devices as well as decisions about how much medical devices are needed – must remain in the hands of medical professionals.

Local employment agencies in the United States are still well placed to respond to the crisis, especially when the government is working to expand its administrative capacity. You can make a contribution in a variety of ways, e.g. For example, by managing vacation insurance for workers whose jobs are temporarily suspended, or by coordinating workload for key industries and labor-intensive pandemic measures such as extensive testing and contact tracking.

3) The availability of materials is a major limitation

During World War II, strategic materials, not labor or manufacturing capacity, proved to be a binding obstacle to US war production.

That should be the same today. The restrictions on production capacity are now orders of magnitude less severe than in World War II. Military contracts in excess of $ 100 billion were concluded in the first six months of 1942, compared to defense contracts worth $ 20 billion in 1941 and GDP of $ 129 billion in 1941. Production capacity initially fell far short of what was required for the war effort, even with a major change in civilian production capacity. Today, the United States needs a huge increase in the production of medical devices, especially ventilators, personal protective equipment and test kits. However, the total volume of equipment required is well below the GDP of a whole year.

Similarly, labor capacity constraints are less immediate given the recent explosion in unemployment claims resulting from the crisis. Unless the pandemic does not go unchecked, the increase in available workforce should outnumber the workforce affected by Covid 19 infections. The point at which labor capacity would become a binding restriction is far behind the point at which the health system would be overwhelmed – a situation that must be avoided at all costs.

The US must primarily worry about the availability of materials. Although the country avoided nationalizing most of the industries during World War II, the federal government took direct control of rubber and metal production.

4) The crisis itself creates strong incentives for manufacturing companies to manufacture critical devices

The United States did not nationalize large industries to achieve its World War II production miracle. US war production relied primarily on private enterprise production as the war reconciled manufacturing incentives with those of the nation.

The Defense Production Act is a good mechanism for mobilizing industry – in fact it was written when recent World War II experience was remembered – and should be used aggressively when needed.

With clear and effective federal leadership, however, the necessary application can be narrow. There are other ways to get the industry to produce the supplies it needs. A government guarantee to purchase all medical devices that meet the specified specifications and are manufactured on set dates at a set price, combined with the incentives provided by the crisis, would provide sufficient incentive for most companies. Voluntary agreements approved by the DPA would allow companies to work together effectively and scale production faster, mimicking the inter-company collaboration that defined the home front during World War II.

A number of private companies are already converting their production lines to key equipment, from small distilleries that manufacture hand sanitizers to the production of ventilators by the Ford Motor Company, even if the federal government has no clear leadership and communication.

During World War II, most U.S. companies were faced with the choice of sitting idle – a home appliance manufacturer can’t make appliances if they can’t buy the metal needed to make its products – and take part in the war effort. Government control over commodities created incentives for companies to convert voluntarily: companies that volunteered for war production could acquire inputs while other companies did not.

There was also an overarching incentive for war production: the earlier companies produced the materials they needed, the faster the war could be won and the faster everyone could go back to real life. The same overarching incentive exists today and is powerful.

Locks, quarantines and abruptly rising unemployment have greatly reduced the demand for many goods. Manufacturing companies in sectors where there is currently lower demand, such as automotive manufacturing, have every incentive to volunteer to provide the medical care they need as soon as a centralized order placement process can be established. What is needed is a mechanism to adapt the production requirements to the production capacities of the companies.

During the Second World War, when several manufacturers expressed interest in producing a good, contracts often went out to everyone because the demand was so high. Back then, overproduction was a problem that the United States can only dream of. Excess ventilators or protective equipment left over from the pandemic can be stored or sold.

The main strategic materials will be different in 2020: chemical reagents that are needed for testing, synthetic materials that can block particles in the air, and so on. The availability of these materials must be a top priority. The government must act to establish adequate supply chains for scarce raw materials, especially for the specialty paper pulp used to make PPE.

5) The evidence supports a strategy of relief and incentive after the pandemic

A key concept in macroeconomics is the fiscal multiplier, which measures how much GDP responds in proportion to a change in government spending or taxes. When the fiscal multiplier is large, spending increases or tax cuts are an effective way to boost the economy. However, if the multiplier is small, government spending or tax cuts are inefficient.

Recent economic studies have shown that the fiscal multiplier varies considerably depending on the context. First, the multiplier for some types of government spending or tax cuts is higher than others, often depending on who benefits from it. Second, recent research has highlighted the state’s dependency on the multiplier or the idea that the fiscal multiplier is larger when the economy is in recession. Although the United States has entered a (severe) recession, the multiplier during this pandemic is likely to be smaller than usual and no bigger. The country can count on a significantly larger fiscal multiplier when the pandemic ends – whenever that may be the case.

My research showed that the World War II fiscal multiplier was much smaller than the typical multiplier because the savings rate during the war was so high. Many products, especially durable goods, could not be bought during World War II because they were not manufactured at all. Consumer spending recovered sharply after the war, especially for goods such as cars and equipment that were unavailable during the war.

The experience of World War II suggests that if consumption options are severely restricted, people may spend less of their income than at other times. In particular, the next replacement for buying a particular good is to buy that good in the future when it becomes available again, rather than buying another good. The extreme uncertainty of the current situation can also depress the multiplier, as the decision and larger purchases are delayed.

Significant sectors of the US economy have come to a standstill today, particularly the travel, art and restaurant industries. As in World War II, the normal lives of millions of Americans have changed abruptly. Substantial parts of the regular consumer baskets are not available, although no formal rationing has been carried out. As in World War II, the aid multiplier may be lower than in a “normal” recession.

The evidence from World War II strongly supports the paradigm that politics should now focus on relief and later on incentives. Aligning aid can help increase the multiplier to the extent that most aid is used to buy staple foods. People who lose all or most of their income in this pandemic recession are more likely to spend on bare essentials than on saving, which would increase the fiscal multiplier. However, it can be difficult to achieve perfect targeting quickly.

Further insights from the late global economic crisis suggest that fiscal incentives could be particularly effective after a long period of downturn, as they can support pent-up demand. This suggests that policymakers should focus on aid as long as the pandemic continues, with further rounds of such relief if necessary.

Gillian Brunet is an assistant professor of economics at Wesleyan University.

