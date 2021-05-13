5-year-old Israeli boy killed in rocket attack from Gaza

JERUSALEM, May 12 (Xinhua) — A five-year-old Israeli boy died in hospital Wednesday night after he was injured in a rocket attack from Gaza, amid the fighting between Israel and Hamas, ruler of Gaza.

The boy was identified by Israeli police as Iddo Avigail from Sderot, a city in southern Israel.

He was with his family at a shelter at home when a rocket hit an adjacent building in the afternoon, Israel’s Ha’aretz newspaper reported. Shrapnel entered through the shelter’s window and injured him and other family members, the emergency health services said in statements.

His death brought the death toll of the Israeli side to seven, all civilians except for a soldier who was killed in an anti-tank missile attack at his vehicle near the Gaza Strip earlier on Wednesday.

Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that militants in the Gaza Strip have fired some 1,030 rockets at southern and central Israel since Monday, and most of them were intercepted by the anti-rocket Iron Dome system.

Meanwhile, Israel carried out massive airstrikes in Gaza, destroying three multi-storey buildings and killing at least 65 people, including 16 children and five women, according to figures issued by the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza. Enditem