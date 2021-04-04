50 S. African nationals missing after terror attack in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Xinhua) — More than 50 South African nationals remained missing after the terror attack in Mozambique last week, South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said on Saturday.

“South Africa is concerned about the security situation at Cabo Delgado in the northern part of Mozambique, and remains seized with the safety of South Africans in that province,” said the ministry’s Head of Communications Siphiwe Dlamini, “Government can confirm that, with the exception of one person who died tragically in violence, more than 50 South Africans who were reported missing through the South African High Commission in Maputo have been accounted for.”

He said South African National Defence is bringing back citizens who want to return home. On March 30, the South African Air force carried back the body of the deceased with his family.

South Africa will attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika meeting called by the President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi to discuss Mozambican problems, Dlamini said.

“South Africa, as a member of SADC, will participate in the meeting with a view to assist in the development of a solution that will secure peace and continued development in Mozambique,” Dlamini said.

Islamist extremists attacked the town of Palma in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province last week, leaving dozens killed. Enditem