500 dead are signs of hope

Am Sunday four weeks ago, exit restrictions came into effect in Spain, which are much stricter than in Germany. But there is no noticeable relaxation in Madrid even after a month. The restrictions will keep most Spaniards in their homes for at least another month. Spain shows how much patience is required even with drastic measures. A small sign of hope is that on Saturday the number of corona deaths decreased to 510 within 24 hours. It is the lowest number since March 23, on April 2 it was 950. With 2544 deaths, Germany seems to be significantly less affected compared to Spain (16.353).

Spain is a warning example of premature optimism: the number of infected and dead did not peak until two weeks after the restrictions came into effect. The government and scientists agree that it would have been much worse without them. In view of these experiences, from a Spanish perspective, the German discussions seem to be premature to loosen the much less strict ban on contacts.

“Unfortunately it is not yet time”

The Spanish Minister of Health Salvador Illa himself had to disappoint the hopes of the Spanish children at the weekend. “Nothing would please the government more” than allowing them to go back on the streets after a month, the minister said: “But unfortunately it is not yet time.” At the same time, his ministry made another change of course: public transport should now only be used with face masks. From Monday onwards, they will be distributed at the entrances of the underground and suburban trains. Nevertheless, the government advised citizens to walk, use bicycles or use their own cars.

After all, after a two-week break, the companies that are not vital for the country can start working again from Monday. Now the old rule applies again that only those Spaniards who cannot work in the home office or have to go shopping can leave their apartments. Except for supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations, everything remains closed in Spain.

Two multi-page guides for citizens and employers explain new precautionary measures. The Ministry of Health recommends even disinfecting glasses and mobile phones after returning home. It is also advisable to store keys and wallets in a box near the apartment door and not to take street shoes into the apartment. With more intensive contact with other people in closed rooms, it is better to take off the worn clothes without shaking them out and washing them with hot water.