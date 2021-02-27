500,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka as mass vaccination drive underway

COLOMBO, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — A batch of 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday as a mass vaccination drive is underway in the island country.

Acting Minister of Health, Channa Jayasumana was quoted by local media as saying that the vaccines arrived in the country after the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) recently signed an order with the Serum Institute of India to purchase 10 million doses of the vaccine.

He said that earlier this week, the cabinet of ministers gave the approval to purchase 3.5 million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from Britain and the SPC will soon enter into an agreement with AstraZeneca Plc. for this procurement.

Sri Lanka began inoculating its front-line workers from Jan. 29.

To date, thousands of people have been inoculated in the Western Province while the government said its aim was to vaccinate 14 million of the country’s population as soon as possible. Enditem