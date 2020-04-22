500,000 jobs listed online for Texas: governor

HOUSTON, April 21 (Xinhua) — U.S. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that nearly 500,000 job openings are currently listed online to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press conference, Abbott unveiled a new online tool, WorkInTexas.com, an online job matching and workforce solution system developed by the Texas Workforce Commission. On the website, job seekers can browse job postings, find education and training, and complete resumes and state applications.

“As we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, we are also working to alleviate the severe economic devastation that has impacted so many Texans,” said Abbott. “People are ready to get to work and earn a paycheck again, and the State of Texas is committed to connecting Texans with the many job opportunities that exist throughout the state.”

Abbott also updated the coronavirus data in the state, saying the state has been experiencing positive trends in its efforts to combat the disease.

According to the governor, more people are getting tested and about 10 percent of them have tested positive. So far, 205,000 people have been tested statewide.

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner emphasized the importance of testing. “If you don’t do systematic widespread testing, you’re flying blind and you don’t know where the virus is,” Turner said in a Tuesday briefing.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of April 21, there were 20,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 517 deaths reported. Turner said there was no new death on Tuesday in Texas’ largest city of Houston in back-to-back days for the first time. Enditem