51 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 reported in Myanmar in single week

YANGON, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — A total of 51 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 were reported in Myanmar in a week as of Saturday, according to the figures released by the Health and Sports Ministry.

On Aug. 16, Myanmar reported one new local transmission case again since the last local case was reported on July 16.

From Aug. 16 to Saturday night, 48 people in Sittwe township of Rakhine state tested positive while three others tested positive in Mrauk-U township of the same state.

Recently, a stay-at-home order and a nighttime curfew have been imposed in Sittwe township of Rakhine state as the number of local transmissions is rising there.

According to the ministry’s release on Saturday night, more healthcare professionals, along with medical equipment, will be sent to reinforce the medical team in the township and plans are being carried out to prepare necessary infrastructure for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Sittwe township.

Union Minister for Health and Sports Myint Htwe assured the public that his ministry has been cooperating with Rakhine state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state and prevent the spread the disease to other regions and states under the guidance of the National-Level Central Committee for Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19.

COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 and the death toll now stands at six.

A total of 144,054 samples had been tested for COVID-19 at the laboratories and 441 infection cases were confirmed as of Saturday night while 338 patients had recovered, the ministry’s figures said. Enditem