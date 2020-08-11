52 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The National Health Commission said Tuesday that 52 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Monday.

There were 794 patients still being treated, including 44 in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 79,284 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Monday, the report said.

As of Monday, a total of 84,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease. Enditem