558 HK residents brought back from Hubei by chartered flights in 2 days

A total of 558 Hong Kong residents in central China’s Hubei province were brought back to Hong Kong on Wednesday and Thursday by four chartered flights commissioned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

It was the second round of chartered flight operation after the first one in early March, bringing 281 Hong Kong residents back on Wednesday and 277 on Thursday.

The two-day operation went smoothly, said HKSAR government’s Director of Immigration Erick Tsang.

On Thursday, the two chartered flights, with 142 and 135 passengers on board respectively, landed at the Hong Kong International Airport at around 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. local time respectively.

The HKSAR government’s Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, who led the operation to Hubei, told media upon his arrival in Hong Kong on Thursday that among the passengers 138 were in Xianning city, 104 in Xiaogan city and the rest in some other cities of Hubei province.

Out of them 140 people are aged under 16, and 63 people are aged above 60.

The returnees will undergo a 14-day home quarantine upon their arrival.

The HKSAR government sent the first round of chartered flights on March 4 and 5 to bring back 469 Hong Kong residents from Hubei.