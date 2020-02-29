58 contaminations, including three caregivers from a hospital in Paris

While 58 cases of people affected by the new coronavirus are now listed in France and hospitals are preparing for the almost certain arrival of many patients, are held, Saturday February 29 in the morning, defense councils and ministers ‘Exceptional’. Health Minister Olivier Véran will then speak to take stock of the epidemic.

Three caregivers from Tenon hospital in Paris tested positive

Three members of the nursing staff at Tenon hospital in Paris, where one of the serious cases of Covid-19 from Oise is hospitalized, tested positive and admitted to the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, Public Assistance announced – Paris Hospitals (AP-HP), which adds that their condition “Does not have any serious criteria”. If, originally, the establishment had only mentioned two cases, Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department, declared to the press this Saturday morning:

“We have three caregivers who are positive, three paramedics. They are fine, they have been put in a specialized unit because of the precautions. There are other people waiting for tests. “

An Oise patient with Covid-19 has been hospitalized since February 21 in the intensive care unit of Tenon, in serious condition. He tested positive on February 27. “The other professionals who have been in contact” with this patient “And who present” symptoms of the disease were immediately evicted and removed, specifies the AP-HP. The caregivers of Tenon presenting no symptoms but for whom the risk of exposure was considered high were placed in professional eviction to avoid any risk of spread.

The impact on the operation of the services in which the professionals concerned are being assessed, in conjunction with the health authorities, specifies the AP-HP.

A first case detected among the personnel of Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle

Roissy Airport is not immune to the epidemic. According to information from Le Monde, confirmed by the delegation of the Prefecture of Police for the safety and security of Paris airports, one of the 90,000 employees (direct and indirect) who work on one of the three airport platforms at Roissy- Charles-de-Gaulle, d’Orly and Le Bourget, was diagnosed positive on Thursday.

This employee, living in Val-d’Oise, is not part of Groupe ADP (ex-Aéroports de Paris). Employed by an external service provider, he only performed “Three vacations” in Roissy. He was taken care of at Bichat hospital in Paris. According to our information, he stopped working at Roissy ” a few weeks ago “, before being contagious. “There could therefore have been no transmission in this context”, informs the prefecture. By the time he declared the disease, “He no longer worked at the airport”. He himself went to Bichat for a consultation.

Fifty-eight officially confirmed cases in France

The Minister of Health announced Friday that “a new stage in the epidemic has been reached and we are now moving to stage 2 [sur un total de 3]: the virus is circulating on our territory and we must curb its spread. ” ” Many clusters [cas groupés] are identified “ across the territory, he said. The main one is in the Oise: “There are eighteen cases in the Oise this evening”, is “Six more” than Thursday.

In addition, there are “Six cases in Annecy” (against four listed on Thursday), “Six cases concerning travelers returning from organized trips to Egypt” (against two listed on Thursday) and “Two cases in Montpellier”, according to the Minister. “There remain twelve isolated cases, however”, continued the minister. These people are hospitalized in many sites, close to the place where they were: Nantes, Lille, Dijon, Bégin (Saint-Mandé), Compiègne and Tenon (Paris). Among these cases, two are serious; one in Tenon, the other in Compiègne.

Four new cases were also announced by local elected officials on Friday:

In Haute-Savoie, the town of La Balme-de-Sillingy, where four people were already infected with the coronavirus, has two new cases, announced its mayor, François Daviet, saying he feared other contaminations. The six patients – all hospitalized in Annecy – have «Participated on February 15 (…) at an electoral meeting which brought together 120 people in the neighboring town of Mésigny “.

the town of La Balme-de-Sillingy, where four people were already infected with the coronavirus, has two new cases, announced its mayor, François Daviet, saying he feared other contaminations. The six patients – all hospitalized in Annecy – have «Participated on February 15 (…) at an electoral meeting which brought together 120 people in the neighboring town of Mésigny “. In Nice, a case of contamination was diagnosed Friday morning in a person returning from Milan, announced on Twitter the mayor, Christian Estrosi.

a case of contamination was diagnosed Friday morning in a person returning from Milan, announced on Twitter the mayor, Christian Estrosi. At Monaco, a case of infection was reported Friday evening in a patient whose state of health “Do not inspire worry” and who was “Being transferred” hospitable towards the CHU of Nice in the evening, explained the government of the principality.

