58 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The National Health Commission said Wednesday that 58 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday.

There were 761 patients still being treated, including 40 in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 79,342 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 84,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease. Enditem