59 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The National Health Commission said Saturday that 59 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday.

There were 454 patients still being treated, including 19 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 79,851 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 84,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease. Enditem