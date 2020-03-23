590 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) — A total of 590 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospital Friday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.

Altogether 71,740 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Friday, the commission said in its daily report Saturday.

As of Friday, a total of 81,008 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 3,255 people had died of the disease.