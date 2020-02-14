5G body temperature screening system put into use in Nanning to help fight epidemic

A staff member operates a 5G body temperature screening system at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2020. The 5G body temperature screening system, which is able to automatically check passengers’ body temperature and issue warnings, has been put into use in Nanning East Railway Station to help fight the novel coronavirus epidemic. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)