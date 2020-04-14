5G radio masts set on fire in Almere In current days, there have been numerous fires in cell towers. Two radio masts in Veldhoven in Brabant likewise had a fire. It is not clear why cell towers are the target of firebugs. The preacher must recognize nothing regarding conspiracy concepts.

In recent days, there have been multiple fires in cell towers. For example, on Saturday in Tilburg there was a fire at a cabinet of the radio tower. Also last week in Oudenbosch in Brabant, fire raged in two masts, which according to the police were probably arson. Two radio masts in Veldhoven in Brabant also had a fire. In Groningen an attempt was made to set fire to a radio tower. Arson reports were also filed in radio masts in Liessel, Beesd, Rotterdam and Nuenen.

It is not clear why cell towers are the target of arsonists. Last year, the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) noted that there is growing protest against radio masts due to the rollout of the 5G network. According to activists, the radiation from antennas is bad for health and the environment. It is also suggested by some conspiracy theorists that there is a link between 5G and the coronavirus. Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus called the burning of cell towers Saturday “an attack on our emergency services and thus our society.” He calls it “perilous.”

The minister should know nothing about conspiracy theories. “There is no reason to suspect those cell towers.” Grapperhaus emphasizes that 5G is “not there at all.” He has called on people to report to the police if they know anything about the “reckless” perpetrators.

Mobile phone masts have also recently been attacked and set on fire in several places in the United Kingdom.