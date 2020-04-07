6.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA, April 6 (Xinhua) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted North Maluku province in eastern Indonesia earlier Monday, according to the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency.

The quake struck at 1:37 a.m. Jakarta time Monday (1837 GMT Sunday) with the epicenter at 122 km northwest of Jailolo in the province and the shallow of 10 km under sea bed, official in charge at the agency Wahyu Kurniawan said.

“But, this quake was not potential for tsunami so that we did not issue a tsunami warning,” he told Xinhua by phone.

The jolts of the quake were felt in nearby province of North Sulawesi in the central part of the country, the official said.

Indonesia is prone to quakes as it lies in the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a zone vulnerable to earthquakes.