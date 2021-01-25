6 bus passengers wounded in roadside bombing in S. Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Six passengers were wounded as a roadside bomb hit a long-distance bus in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province on Monday, a provincial government spokesman said.

“The explosion occurred in Mirakhor Bazaar locality along a provincial highway in Maiwand district in the morning. The male passengers who (were) wounded by the shrapnel of the improvised explosive device (IED) were transported to a regional hospital in provincial capital Kandahar city,” spokesman Baheer Ahmadi told Xinhua.

Militants in Afghanistan often use home-made IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.

More than 800 civilians were killed and over 2,330 others wounded in IED explosions in 2019 in Afghanistan, according to official data. Enditem