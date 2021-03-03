6 die as truck overturns in north India

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Xinhua) — At least six persons died and 16 others were injured when a truck loaded with coal overturned in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, confirmed a local cop over phone.

Among the victims, eight received grievous injuries. One of them is said to be serious. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

The driver of the ill-fated truck was driving at a high speed when it overturned, the cop quoted an eyewitness as saying.

According to him, the victims were coal mine labourers.

The mishap occurred on a state highway, according to the police.

As the truck overturned, all the 22 labourers were buried under the coal loaded on the vehicle. 16 of them were rescued, including those injured, while six died instantly. Enditem