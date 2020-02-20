6 die in road mishap in SW India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — At least six persons died and six others injured in a road accident in India’s southwestern state of Maharashtra, said local media reports on Thursday.

The accident reportedly happened late on Wednesday night in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

According to the reports, the road mishap occurred when a high-speed sport utility vehicle rammed into a stationary truck from behind.

Six passengers died instantly, the injured were sent to a local hospital. Further details of the mishap are awaited.