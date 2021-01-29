6 killed, 9 injured in hazmat situation in U.S. state Georgia

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Six people were killed and at least nine others injured on Thursday morning after a “large-scale hazmat situation” at a poultry plant in Gainesville, southern U.S. state Georgia, the authorities confirmed.

Five people died at the plant and one person died in the emergency room, said Beth Downs, a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System.

About 130 personnel were evacuated after a leak of liquid nitrogen at Prime Pak Foods, officials with Hall County Fire said at a press conference.

Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett said firefighters responded to the leak after 10:00 a.m. local time.

“Once the units arrived, they found a large contingent of employees that had evacuated, along with multiple victims that were in that crowd that were also experiencing medical emergencies around the facility,” Brackett told reporters.

“It was a leak of unknown cause that has occurred in the system here,” Brackett said, adding that the authorities were investigating the incident.

Poultry plants rely on refrigeration systems that can include liquid nitrogen. Enditem