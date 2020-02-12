6 killed in Nigeria road accident

LAGOS, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Nigeria’s police on Sunday confirmed the death of six people involved in a road accident in the southwest state of Osun.

The accident happened when a bus lost control and ran into a ditch along a road in the state, state police spokesperson Folashade Odoro told reporters in Osogbo, capital of the state.

Odoro said six people died in the accident, while nine others were injuried.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.