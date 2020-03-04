6 police, 8 militants killed in clashes in S. Afghan province

TIRIN KOT, Afghanistan, March 4 (Xinhua) — Six Afghan police and eight insurgents were killed in fierce clashes following a Taliban’s attack on a security checkpoint in the country’s southern Uruzgan province overnight, local police said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, when a group of Taliban militants attacked a security checkpoint in Nachin, an area in provincial capital Tirin Kot, leaving six national police and eight militants dead and 11 others, including seven policemen wounded, Zurgay Ebadi, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

According to him, the security post remains in the security forces’ control and the militants fled the area abandoning their fighters’ bodies at the scene.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes between Taliban militants and security forces for long.

The violence had drastically decreased during a week-long reduction of violence period, ending on Feb. 29 when a U.S.-Taliban peace deal was signed in Qatari capital of Doha.

However, Taliban militants resumed fighting and clashes with Afghan security forces shortly after the deal, which framed American troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, was signed.