6 soldiers, 8 militants killed in clash in northern Afghanistan

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, April 7 (Xinhua) — Six Afghan soldiers and eight militants were killed as Taliban militants stormed a military camp located in Ishkamish district in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Tuesday night, a local source said on Wednesday.

The clash erupted at midnight when the armed militants taking motorcycles to travel from nearby mountains attacked the joint Afghan security forces operating base near the district’s bazaar and government offices, Abdul Raziq from Afghan army’s 217 Pamir Corps told Xinhua.

The militants tried to take control over the security forces base, the source said, adding that their attack was repulsed.

Five of the Taliban militants were killed and five others wounded who attacked the same military camp in the weekend, according to Raziq. Enditem