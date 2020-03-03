6 Taliban fighters give up fighting in western Afghan province

QALA-E-NAW, Afghanistan, March 3 (Xinhua) — A total of six Taliban fighters have given up fighting in the western Badghis province and handed over their weapons to local authorities in the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw on Monday, provincial government Spokesman Najmudin Burhani said Tuesday.

The former militants under Commander Sharif, who were involved in anti-government activities in Ab Kamari district over the past couple of years, handed over their weapons to police on Monday and vowed to work for achieving peace in the province, the spokesman said.

The Taliban outfit, which inked a peace deal with the United States on Feb. 29 to end the war in Afghanistan and facilitate the U.S.-led forces from the country, have yet to make comment.