6 ways to help kids stay active while stuck at home, including Harry Potter workouts, paper chases, and yoga

By Denis Bedoya on May 12, 2020

  • Schools in the United States have closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which affects at least 55 million students.
  • At home, especially when there is no garden, children can struggle to get the recommended amount of daily exercise.
  • Parents can encourage children by introducing them to workouts inspired by their favorite characters, as well as other stimulating activities.





Children who do not go to school may have difficulty getting the recommended amount of daily exercise. SOPA Images / Contributors / Getty Images

At least 55 million US students have been affected by school closures due to the corona virus. Many children have not only missed academics and made contacts, but have also lost their primary exercise opportunities.

Being stuck at home also means that students spend more time in front of screens and parents who work remotely may not have time to promote the training.

“No school, no playing with friends, and no travel means less daily exercise and less mental stimulation,” Noam Tamir, a New York-based personal trainer, told Insider.

Children aged 3 to 5 years should be active all day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children from 6 years of age should aim for at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily.

However, the exercise need not be a complicated or complicated activity. Here are six easy ways Tamir and other professionals recommend getting your kids moving.

Try out free apps and YouTube channels inspired by your children’s favorite characters






YouTuber Glen Higgins creates workouts on “Star Wars”, “Marvel” and “Harry Potter” for children. The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images

Glen Higgins Fitness’s YouTube channel features fitness videos for kids that focus on characters from popular films such as Star Wars, The Avengers, and Harry Potter.

Free apps, websites, and YouTube channels designed specifically for kids can also be a helpful resource for fitness. For example, Cosmic Kids Yoga publishes free yoga and meditation videos.

Sworkit Kids offers kid-friendly workouts that focus on agility, flexibility, and strength. Playing NFL Play 60 gives kids points to win virtual equipment for avatars.

Organize scavenger hunts and do basic exercises

Scavenger hunts can make children move both indoors and outdoors. In an indoor hunt with a sight word, for example, notes with individual letters are hidden. Once children have found all the hidden letters, they can put the words together.

When chasing a paint catcher, children have to find objects that match the colors of the rainbow. A scavenger hunt checklist for things your kids love will likely get kids moving too.

A scavenger hunt in the neighborhood encourages children to search for ubiquitous items such as a red car, a bird’s nest, and a statue.

For a less demanding activity, parents can also try using a body and mind fitness calendar that provides fast fitness activity every day. This includes timed planks, mountaineers and basketball dribbling challenges.

Play day, run or play sports as a family



A group of young men playing frisbee: if children are able to do this, outdoor sports can be used for physical education. Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer / Getty ImagesA group of young men playing frisbee: if children are able to do this, outdoor sports can be used for physical education. Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer / Getty Images

A group of young men playing frisbee: if children are able to do this, outdoor sports can be used for physical education. Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer / Getty ImagesA group of young men playing frisbee: if children are able to do this, outdoor sports can be used for physical education. Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer / Getty Images


If children are able to, exercising outdoors can represent physical education. Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer / Getty Images

Children are more likely to engage in strict physical activities outdoors.

If kids can go outside, recommend cycling, jumping rope, and playing day. Hiking is another great option and something the whole family can do together.

“There are many reasons to do sports,” Ann Green, a yoga teacher, told NBC News. She listed a number of benefits, including improving fitness, heart health, and mood.

Coordinate family fitness competitions



A black phone on a table: fitness trackers can also help motivate children to exercise. Smith Collection / Gado / Contributor / Getty ImagesA black phone on a table: fitness trackers can also help motivate children to exercise. Smith Collection / Gado / Contributor / Getty Images

A black phone on a table: fitness trackers can also help motivate children to exercise. Smith Collection / Gado / Contributor / Getty ImagesA black phone on a table: fitness trackers can also help motivate children to exercise. Smith Collection / Gado / Contributor / Getty Images


Fitness trackers can also help motivate children to exercise. Smith Collection / Gado / Contributor / Getty Images

Studies have shown that tracking activities with portable devices can help motivate people to exercise more.

“This is universal in younger and older children. They are interested in seeing the actual results right on the watch,” Lauren Sherar, physical activity and public health lecturer, told Tech Radar. “It is very interesting for children that their watch shows this immediately in real time when they take five or ten steps.”

Offering small prizes such as stress balls, bookmarks, or crayons to family members who do most of the activities can encourage children to move as well, Tamir said.

Organize a family dance evening



Holding a family dance party can also get kids moving during isolation. Matthew King / Contributor / GettyHolding a family dance party can also get kids moving during isolation. Matthew King / Contributor / Getty

Holding a family dance party can also get kids moving during isolation. Matthew King / Contributor / GettyHolding a family dance party can also get kids moving during isolation. Matthew King / Contributor / Getty


Holding a family dance party can also get kids moving during isolation. Matthew King / Contributor / Getty

Create a fun playlist and dance with your kids at home. Let children play the role of choreographer, use flashlights as headlights, and fit clothes to have extra fun. Try Playstation game “Just Dance” to be inspired by choreography.

Invite children to join you

People who train with a partner are more likely to enjoy the activity and can also work harder, as studies show. For this reason, you should invite a child to take part in your favorite workout, whether it’s a run or a walk, or an online yoga class. While workouts with heavy weights or equipment can be unsafe for young children, many cardio-focused workouts can work for both children and adults.

Several fitness websites offer workouts for the whole family, including the online platform YMCA 306.

Fitness Blender, a website that specializes in home training, offers routines for children and adults with games like “Red Light, Green Light”.

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

