60 Minutes slammed for ignoring hazard reduction burns during Barnaby Joyce bushfire debate

Viewers have slammed the 60 Minutes program for barely addressing the issue of hazard reduction burns during a one-sided debate about Australia’s summer bushfire crisis.

The Nine Network’s flagship current affairs show instead featured three eminent panellists ganging up on former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and accusing him of downplaying the science of climate change.

Mr Joyce, a former Nationals leader, repeatedly acknowledged that global warming was occurring, even though he remains staunchly opposed to a carbon price on emissions.

Despite that, he was accused of being a climate change sceptic during a panel discussion on the bushfires moderated by 60 Minutes reporter Tara Brown.

Addressing Mr Joyce, visiting American climate scientist Professor Michael Mann accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Coalition government of failing to meet its own emissions targets.

‘In all fairness, Barnaby, Scott Morrison and his government have played a destructive role in global negotiations to act on climate,’ he said.

‘They have literally dismissed the connection between climate change and these unprecedented bushfires that we’re experiencing and the scientific community has spoken authoritatively on this matter.’

Social media critics slammed 60 Minutes for dedicating little time to discussing the merits of hazard reduction burns.

‘The real issue is land management and the resources needed to deal with that,’ Bob Bradley tweeted.

‘Better aerial resources needed. Climate change is totally irrelevant.’

Craig Lapsley, Victoria’s former emergency services commissioner, briefly touched upon the topic as he argued insufficient hazard reduction burns and green groups weren’t responsible for the bushfires.

‘Our bushfires are driven by weather,’ he said during the 60 Minutes debate.

‘They’re not driven by fuel, they’re not driven by arsonists, they’re not driven by greenies stopping us doing burning, they’re driven by extreme weather.’

During the 35-minute pre-recorded segment, there was little mention of hazard reduction burns – a role performed by state government-funded Rural and Country Fire services.

Mr Joyce briefly mentioned the issue of fire breaks when asked during the debate if he accepted that climate change was the cause of the extreme bushfires.

‘We’ve had a massive change in the climate, I can see it in my own area,’ he said of his New England electorate in northern New South Wales.

‘That is not my argument. My argument is one of immediate efficacy: we got to put back in our fire breaks, we gonna make sure we build central watering points so no truck has to travel more than 20km.

‘These are the things that I want to concentrate on.’

Professor Mann briefly mentioned flammable conditions but this was in the context of global warming.

‘When you turn the entire continent or large parts of it into a tinder box, there’s really no amount of fire suppressant or back burning that’s going to get you out of the problem,’ he said.

With hazard reduction burns barely debated on 60 Minutes, there were plenty of critics on Twitter and Facebook accusing Nine of bias.

‘You threw Barnaby Joyce under the bus last night,’ one woman said.

‘Very unfair and unprofessional journalism! Barnaby had no chance of putting his side across. It was extremely one-sided.’

Another woman criticised the program for focusing on climate change instead of examining fire management practices.

‘If we blame it all on climate change and ignore the more tangible factors such as fuel loads, mismanagement of national parks, restrictions on firebreaks and incompetence of local councils- what is going to change?,’ she asked.

‘There will be another bushfire season next year and we will be facing the very same problems again.’

One man accused 60 Minutes of left-wing bias and compared the program to the ABC.

‘What a disgraceful program that was,’ he said.

‘I thought I was tuned to the ABC watching Four Corners.

‘Those three muppets spoke over the top of Barnaby every time he attempted to say something, anything.’

There was praise, however, on social media for the program taking global warming seriously.

‘Excellent story last night on 60 Minutes. People need to realise climate change is real,’ one woman said.