608 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, 7,141 in total

DOHA, April 22 (Xinhua) — Qatar’s health ministry on Wednesday announced 608 new infections of the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 7,141.

“75 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 689, while one person passed away, raising the fatalities from the virus to 10,” the ministry said in a statement.

Most of the new cases are of expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine after they were found to have been in contact with confirmed cases, it said.

A total of 70,012 persons had undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem