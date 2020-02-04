£60m Lyon striker Moussa Dembele prioritised at Chelsea for summer transfer

Chelsea have not given up on bringing former Fulham and Celtic striker Moussa Dembele to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to be handed a huge summer transfer kitty, and bringing in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is said to be the club’s priority.

Lampard was notably disappointed that no new players were added to his squad in January as they chase Champions League qualification.

The Blues are now just four points ahead of Tottenham, with the former England midfielder naming his side as underdogs in the race with Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves and Sheffield United.

The Evening Standard have now reported that the board will sanction spending in excess of £150m at the end of the season, with £60m rated Dembele at the top of the list.

The France youth international will be 24 before the start of the new campaign and he could be utilised in a strike force alongside Tammy Abraham.

The former Aston Villa forward has been struggling to get goals after a blistering start to life as the club’s new No. 9.

Lampard had hoped to bring in new striker to support their young forward, with Jamie Redknapp offering insight as to why it wasn’t possible.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “They were trying to buy players, I saw [technical and performance advisor]Petr Cech yesterday and he was talking about trying to get players in, but the problem is no one wants to sell in January.

“Teams are either challenging to get in the Champions League or trying to win titles so all the great players who Chelsea want to sign and the fans want to see are not available.

“Clubs just don’t want to sell players in January.”

Lampard added before the clash against Leicester: “From my view – and this is not to talk ourselves down, because we’re six points clear in fourth – now we become probably the underdogs and the outsiders to some point, because teams have strengthened around us.

“It’s a fact. The reality of the fact is that we’ve not done business here, for whatever reason.

“That’s the transfer window, but if I’m looking at it with my business head on and looking around us in the table, Manchester United obviously have signed a big, world-class player in my opinion.

“And the teams around us, Sheffield United have made some fantastic signings, Chris Wilder’s job is incredible because he’s had years to work with that group and now they are adding where they see that they need to.

“Tottenham have signed a few, and again, they are not far behind us.

“And not only have they signed a few but a couple of players have left, not being too crude about it, but they were coming towards the end of their contracts and weren’t happy being at the club any more.

“And that’s sometimes as important as bringing players in, that you can change the feeling of the group, if players are not willing to be there. So I think that’s smart business on their part, and now what remains to be seen will be seen.”