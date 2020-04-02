61 hospitals in Wuhan ready to receive non-COVID-19 patients

The city government of Wuhan said Monday that 61 hospitals designated for treating COVID-19 patients have been reopened to the public after disinfection.

Li Tao, deputy secretary general of the city government, said another five hospitals will also begin receiving patients with non-COVID-19 ailments in the coming days.

Li said all COVID-19 patients in the city have been transferred to high-level hospitals for treatment collectively, as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients keeps falling in the city.

Online appointments and patient flow control have been implemented in reopened hospitals as well.